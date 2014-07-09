Germany’s Domination Of Brazil Becomes Most-Tweeted Sporting Event

Germany’s absolute rout of Brazil at the 2014 FIFA World Cup had the globe buzzing Tuesday.

So much so, in fact, that Germany’s 7-1 semifinal win became the most-tweeted sporting event in history, according to data from Twitter, with 35.6 million tweets being sent out during the game. [tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterData/statuses/486719761514889217 align=’center’]

With seemingly everyone jumping on board to discuss the host country’s humiliating loss, the matchup shattered the previous record set by another lopsided matchup, Super Bowl XLVIII. The Seattle Seahawks’ 43-8 thrashing of the Denver Broncos generated a measly 24.9 million tweets in comparison.

Germany’s relentless onslaught had fingers clamoring to send out 140-character posts, and as they somewhat unbelievably kept finding the back of the net, people kept sending out more and more tweets, according to BuzzFeed’s Matt Lynley.

[tweet https://twitter.com/mattlynley/statuses/486712836458942464 align=’center’]

But the moment when apparently everyone went bananas came when Sami Khedira increased Germany’s lead to 5-0. Khedira’s tally in the 29th minute broke the record for most tweets per minute with 580,166. [tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterData/statuses/486719761514889217 align=’center’]

That (thankfully) broke the mark that Miley Cyrus set with her infamous performance at the MTV VMA’s in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@SInow