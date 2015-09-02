Bill Belichick Talks ‘On To Cincinnati’ In Latest ‘Do Your Job’ Clip (Video)

When you think of the 2014 New England Patriots, what one sentence comes to mind?

If you answer with anything other than “We’re on to Cincinnati,” you’re probably lying.

The phrase, first uttered by Bill Belichick following a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was the subject of the latest snippet from “Do Your Job,” NFL Network’s in-depth look at Belichick and the 2014 Patriots.

In the clip, which was posted online Wednesday, Belichick discussed that now-famous news conference, saying he would have repeated himself three times, 53 times or even 103 times had it been necessary.

“Do Your Job: Bill Belichick and the 2014 New England Patriots” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 9.

