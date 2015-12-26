Watch Man United Vs. Stoke City Premier League Game Online (Live Stream)

Manchester United hopes to remember its Boxing Day 2015 trip to Stoke City for the right reasons.

Stoke City hosts Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League looking to improve its fortunes at The Britannia Stadium. The Potters sit 11th in the Premier League standings, knowing they’d be in a much better position if they hadn’t already lost four home games this season.

Manchester United’s struggles reportedly have left manager Louis van Gaal on the brink of dismissal (just don’t ask him about it directly). A Boxing Day victory would end Manchester United’s six-game winless run and help it keep pace with rivals for a top-four finish.

However, a loss or draw could spell the end of van Gaal’s tenure at Manchester United.

When: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:45 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@beINSPORTS