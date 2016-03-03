Watch Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz UFC 196 Press Conference Online (Live Stream)

Whenever Conor McGregor enters a room, sparks usually fly.

The UFC’s reigning featherweight champion will do just that Thursday afternoon, sitting down for a press conference alongside Nate Diaz ahead of their March 5 UFC 196 matchup at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor enters Saturday as the favorite after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled lightweight championship bout with the Irishman due to a foot injury. But Diaz doesn’t appear to be backing down and plans to give McGregor a run for his money.

Check out the fighters’ press conference, which begins at 4 p.m. ET from the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand, in the live stream player below.

