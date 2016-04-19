Ryan Tannehill Drops $4.3M On South Florida Home Befitting A Dolphins QB

Ryan Tannehill’s $77 million contract extension kicks in this season. Apparently so does his new lifestyle.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback and his wife, Lauren, recently bought a $4.3 million home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to realtor.com.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is a Mid-Century Modern and was built in 1982. It features wall-to-wall windows in the kitchen, and the living area overlooks a pool and garden space.

Check out a virtual tour of the home in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images