Report: NFL Not Interested In Reopening Settlement Talks With Tom Brady

If Tom Brady wants to have his suspension shortened or vacated, he’ll need to appeal the court’s decision to reinstate the four-game ban.

The NFL “does not see any need to reopen any settlement talks with Tom Brady and the (NFL Players’ Association),” a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Schefter reported the NFL believes Brady and the NFLPA have not “provided any rationale for settlement discussions” and “the time for those talks has come and gone.”

Brady was suspended by the NFL in May 2015. He appealed the suspension, and it was upheld by the NFL in late July. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman vacated the suspension in September, the NFL appealed that decision, and the U.S. Appeals Court reinstated the ban Monday.

Two judges have sided with Brady, since one dissented Monday, and two judges have sided with the NFL. Brady reportedly is still weighing his options on how to further fight the suspension.

