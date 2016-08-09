Kerry Walsh Jennings, April Ross Cruise To Second Olympic Beach Volleyball Win

The American duo of Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross is the favorite to win the gold medal in women’s beach volleyball at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

These women showed why Monday night.

Walsh Jennings and Ross won in straight sets (21-16, 21-9) over talented Chinese duo Wang Fan and Yue Yuan in pool play, improving their record in Rio to 2-0. The U.S. tandem beat Australia in its first match of the Olympics.

Monday’s victory also extended Walsh Jennings’ incredible streak in Olympic play.

Kerri Walsh Jennings remains undefeated in Olympic play, improving to 23-0. She's dropped only 1 set in 4 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/bmluoIWh3B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 9, 2016

Walsh Jennings and Ross will play their next match against Switzerland on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Aug 6, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Kerri Walsh Jennings (USA) and April Ross (USA) in the match against Mariafe Artacho Del Solar (AUS) and Nicole Laird (AUS) during the women's beach volleyball preliminary round in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Beach Volleyball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports