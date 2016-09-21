Between The Tackles: Think You Know Rodney Harrison? Think Again

Rodney Harrison perhaps is one of the most polarizing figures ever to play in the NFL. Some would call Harrison’s style of play “dirty,” but there was a side to the former New England Patriots safety on the football field that you probably don’t know.

NFL Films producer James Weiner joins NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on this episode of “Between the Tackles” to discuss the making of “Rodney Harrison: A Football Life,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET Friday on NFL Network. Listen in the player above.