LeBron James Taunted With ‘Kobe!’ Chants While At Rams Game In L.A.

For many in Los Angeles, the Kobe Bryant-LeBron James rivalry still is alive and well.

LeBron James attended the Los Angeles Rams’ first home game in the City of Angels in nearly 22 years Sunday afternoon, and he was greeted rather rudely.

As the 2016 NBA Finals MVP arrived through the tunnels and onto the sideline at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, fans quickly let it be known that the king of the NBA was not the king in their hearts by taunting James with some “Kobe!” chants.

What more did he expect from a bunch of Kobe-loving Los Angelenos?

It would’ve made more sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar to attend a Browns game. Heck, at this point, they probably could use him to line up under center after losing two quarterbacks in the first two weeks of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images