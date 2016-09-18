Watch Panthers Vs. 49ers NFL Week 2 Game Online (Live Stream)

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos on opening night of the 2016 NFL season when kicker Graham Gano missed a potential game-winning field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Carolina returns home looking to avoid an 0-2 start with a Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-0 on “Monday Night Football” last week.

Here’s how to watch Panthers vs. 49ers online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images