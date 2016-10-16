Colts Vs. Texans: Odds, Analysis, Picks For ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans Week 6 game, with the line from OddsShark.

Indianapolis Colts (2-3) at (-3) Houston Texans (3-2), Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mike: Texans. Houston has gotten its head kicked in by the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, arguably the two best teams in the NFL. The Texans defense will get to pin its ears back and feast on a porous Colts offensive line that’s allowing four sacks per game.

Ricky: Texans. Pray for Andrew Luck … Also, thank God this game’s in primetime, am I right? Do yourself a favor and watch playoff baseball instead.

Andre: Texans. Even with J.J. Watt gone, the Texans can still bring a ferocious pass rush (13 sacks — seventh). Luck has been sacked 20 times this season and will be running for his life all game long. I also expect a bounce-back game for Brock Osweiler against a leaky Colts defense that allows 6.5 y/p (31st).

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images