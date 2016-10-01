NFL Week 4 Odds: Falcons, Giants Among Underdogs On Betting Lines

The Atlanta Falcons will look to extend their lead atop the NFC South on Sunday afternoon when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers as three-point betting underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Atlanta dominated in a 45-32 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, and now sits as the NFL’s highest-scoring team heading into Sunday afternoon’s Panthers vs. Falcons betting matchup at the Georgia Dome.

The 2-1 Falcons upset the Saints as 2 1/2-point underdogs on Monday, and have confounded the oddsmakers by going 8-2 straight up and against the spread in their past 10 outings as dogs. The Falcons have struggled in recent home dates, though, going 1-5 SU and ATS in their past six, scoring more than 20 points just once during that stretch.

The 1-2 Panthers look to bounce back from last week’s stunning 22-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings as six-point home chalk, and end a three-game SU and ATS losing streak as the away team.

However, Carolina is 5-2 SU and ATS in its past seven games against the Falcons, holding Atlanta to just over 13 points per game while pushing the point total UNDER in its past six meetings according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Elsewhere, with the second-place Green Bay Packers enjoying a bye week, the Vikings can pad their lead atop the NFC North with a win when they battle the New York Giants as five-point home favorites Monday night.

The Vikings gained just 211 total yards during last week’s win over Carolina, but picked off quarterback Cam Newton three times while holding the Panthers outside the red zone for the final 50 minutes of the game.

New York hopes to gain ground on the idle Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East race. However, the 2-1 Giants are winless ATS in their past five games and were blown out 49-17 in their most recent visit to Minnesota last December.

The Oakland Raiders will look to post consecutive SU wins for the first time since Week 8 of last season when they visit the undefeated Baltimore Ravens as 3 1/2-point underdogs.

Oakland’s 17-10 win against the Tennessee Titans was its second straight on the road. However, the Raiders have never claimed a SU or ATS road win against the Ravens, who have won and covered in four of their past five overall.

In other Week 4 betting action, the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers as two-point chalk, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals as eight-point road underdogs and the Pittsburgh Steelers entertain the Kansas City Chiefs as five-point favorites in the Sunday night matchup.

