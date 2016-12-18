Soccer

Barcelona Vs. Espanyol Live Stream: Watch La Liga Game Online

FC Barcelona has a rare opportunity to gain ground in the race for La Liga’s title and inflict misery on one of its biggest Spanish first-division rivals.

Barcelona will host RCD Espanyol on Sunday in a La Liga game between crosstown rivals. Barcelona can overtake Sevilla for second place in La Liga’s standings by beating Espanyol — something it has done in the teams’ last seven meetings.

Espanyol hasn’t lost in its last 11 games in all competitions. We’ll learn Sunday whether the city of Barcelona’s lesser-known team is ready to burst into the headlines.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FuboTV

