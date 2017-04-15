Valtteri Bottas Beats Lewis Hamilton To Earn First Career F1 Pole

It took until his fifth season, but Valtteri Bottas finally has earned his first Formula One pole position.

The 27-year-old Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver edged teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.023 seconds in Saturdays qualifying for the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, according to Formula 1. Bottas finished with a time of 1:28.769, followed by Hamilton at 1:28.792 and Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who posted a time of 1:29.247.

The first one is always the sweetest one 😃 Brilliant from Bottas in Bahrain ⏱#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/d7lfzeCBli — Formula 1 (@F1) April 15, 2017

Bottas’ thrilling final lap flipped the script for Hamilton, who was setting the pace for much of Saturday’s qualifying. After the round, the Fin was unable to hold back his excitement.

Although Hamilton surely wasn’t happy about coming up short, he showed support for his new teammate, saying “It’s great when nice things happen to nice people.”

"It's great when nice things happen to nice people" Generous words from @LewisHamilton after @ValtteriBottas pips him to pole#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/Nt8xzh7mcN — Formula 1 (@F1) April 15, 2017

The performances of the Mercedes’ drivers should go a long way in helping the team carry its success from the Chinese Grand Prix into Sunday’s Bahrain GP.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas