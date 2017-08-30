Chris Sale Continues Dominance Over Blue Jays As Red Sox Win 3-0

The Toronto Blue Jays must be sick of Chris Sale.

The Red Sox ace dominated his team’s American League East rival for the third time this season in Boston’s 3-0 win Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Sale gave up three hits and no earned runs, while walking none and striking out 11 over seven-plus innings. He’s now 2-0 with zero earned runs allowed in three starts versus Toronto in 2017.

To hear Sale talk about his team-leading 15th win, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images