Chris Sale Continues Dominance Over Blue Jays As Red Sox Win 3-0

by on Tue, Aug 29, 2017 at 11:06PM
The Toronto Blue Jays must be sick of Chris Sale.

The Red Sox ace dominated his team’s American League East rival for the third time this season in Boston’s 3-0 win Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

Sale gave up three hits and no earned runs, while walking none and striking out 11 over seven-plus innings. He’s now 2-0 with zero earned runs allowed in three starts versus Toronto in 2017.

