Conor McGregor Delivers Intense Final Warning To Floyd Mayweather

We are just a few days away from the most talked about fight in recent memory, as Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

And while there’s been plenty of trash talk during the build up to the fight, there still was room for a little more at Wednesday’s press conference.

And McGregor delivered a bone-chilling warning to the 49-0 Mayweather.

“I’m gonna **** this boy up, make no mistake,” McGregor said, per MMA.com. “And when it’s all said and done, you know what? I’m going to feel a little bit sad, because you should have all left your mouth shut. You should have left me over in that game where I’m from, that more ruthless game where we bounce heads off the canvas and drill them through the floor. You should have left me where I was.”

The Notorious also was quite pleased with the decision to fight in eight-ounce gloves instead of the normal 10-ounce gloves for 154-pound fights.

“Eight-ounce gloves, he made a big, big error in my opinion,” McGregor said. “I don’t see him lasting two rounds. I feel I have the decision to end it inside one.

“He messed up with those eight-ounce gloves. It was amusing and all that, but I’m very, very happy for eight. We usually fight in four, we’re going to fight in eight. Keep your hands up, keep your hands down, I don’t care. I’m going to break through whatever is in front of me.”

One thing’s for sure, Mayweather and McGregor will put on a show Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images