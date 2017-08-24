Red Sox Add Outfield Depth, Acquire Rajai Davis In Trade With Athletics

The Boston Red Sox aren’t done making additions to their 2017 team.

The Sox announced Wednesday night that they acquired outfielder Rajai Davis in a trade with the Oakland Athletics for minor league outfielder Rafael Rincones. And in a corresponding move, Boston designated Steve Selsky for assignment.

Davis, who’s famous for his game-tying home run off Aroldis Chapman in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, has played in 100 games for the A’s this season. He’s batted .233 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 26 stolen bases this season.

Boston was down an outfielder after center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a thumb injury he suffered during a slide at home plate Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images