Could Colin Kaepernick Join Broncos? Denver Coach Doesn’t Rule It Out

The NFL regular season kicks off in 10 days, and Colin Kaepernick still is without a job in the league.

There was minimal interest in Kaepernick throughout the offseason, as the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens really were the only two teams to kick the tires on the controversial quarterback. Even the Miami Dolphins, who lost starting QB Ryan Tannehill to a season-ending injury, didn’t actively pursue Kaepernick.

But don’t close the book on Kaepernick’s NFL career just yet. In an interview with 104.3 The Fan in Denver, Broncos head coach Vance Joseph didn’t rule out the possibility of bringing on the 29-year-old.

VJ on Colin Kaepernick "Every option available will be explored. Paxton is a short-term issue." #Broncos @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 28, 2017

Trevor Siemian appears to have won the starting quarterback job in Denver, but backup Paxton Lynch likely will be sidelined for a few weeks with a shoulder injury.

Even at full health, the Broncos feature a rather mediocre QB depth chart, so taking a chance on Kaepernick could be a good move regardless. Denver has a terrific defense and enough weapons on offense to make a deep postseason run. Lackluster quarterback play prevented the Broncos from making the playoffs last season, so the team surely is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself in the 2017 campaign.

Who knows, maybe Kaepernick is the answer to the problems in The Mile High City.

