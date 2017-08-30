Did Brett Favre Quit On Packers In 2007? Greg Jennings Believes So

Brett Favre was an iron man during his NFL playing career, but at least one former teammate believes the Pro Football Hall of Famer quit on the Green Bay Packers at one point.

Former wide receiver Greg Jennings, who played with Favre for four seasons in Green Bay, went on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday and revealed that he believes Favre mailed it in during a 2007 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Look, when Brett went out, when we played Dallas we were both 10-1,” Jennings said. “Aaron (Rodgers) came in, the first thing I did, ‘we got you. You good.’ Why? Because I wanted to give him confidence. Look, I said — I said that honestly. And I’m going to be honest right now, I thought Brett quit on us. And he is a iron man. ”

Favre played through numerous injuries during his legendary career, and Jennings felt like he should’ve tried to play through the right elbow injury that sidelined him that day.

“I’m looking at him and he was like, I don’t know his — the state of his injury, ” Jennings said. “But it looked like, man.I mean, he told me, shoot up before. Like I’m thinking, I’m a rookie now, and so I didn’t say it. I’m thinking, ‘man, just shoot up. Do something.’ Like this is, actually it was my second year. I’m thinking that and I’m like, you know what? Let’s go, Aaron. I knew right then, I could look in Brett’s eyes and say, Aaron has to play.”

The Cowboys beat the Packers 37-27 that day, but Favre played the rest of the season and led Green Bay to the NFC Championship Game where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

So it doesn’t appear that Jennings’ accusation holds a lot of water.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images