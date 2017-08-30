Saints’ Jon Dorenbos Makes Teammates Go Crazy With Wild Magic Trick

Jon Dorenbos is entering his 15th season in the NFL, but the veteran long snapper has garnered much greater celebrity off the football field.

Dorenbos is an accomplished magician, finishing in third place in the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent.” Dorenbos also has shown off his skills on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as many other television appearances.

After spending the last 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dorenbos was traded to the New Orleans Saints on Monday in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick. And what better way to get familiar with your new teammates than some mind-blowing magic.

Check out Dorenbos’ impressive card trick in the video below.

The Saints surely are hoping Dorenbos can make their postseason drought disappear, as New Orleans has missed the playoffs the past three seasons.

