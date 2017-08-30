Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Has Suspension Reduced From Five To Three Games

Vontaze Burfict still won’t play in September, but his suspension has been reduced.
The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker had his five-game suspension reduced to three games. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news, as did NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport also tweeted out a screenshot of the official press release announcing the suspension reduction.
Burfict was suspended for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game. And the initial five-game suspension was imposed in part due to Burfict’s lengthy history as a repeat offender.
The controversial linebacker now will be eligible to return for the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports Images
