Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict Has Suspension Reduced From Five To Three Games

Vontaze Burfict still won’t play in September, but his suspension has been reduced.

The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker had his five-game suspension reduced to three games. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news, as did NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also tweeted out a screenshot of the official press release announcing the suspension reduction.

Here is the official release on #Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict's suspension being reduced pic.twitter.com/LJ0Q6YTTF4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

Burfict was suspended for an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game. And the initial five-game suspension was imposed in part due to Burfict’s lengthy history as a repeat offender.

The controversial linebacker now will be eligible to return for the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY Sports Images