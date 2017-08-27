F1 Live Stream: Watch F1 Spa Online

Formula One teams and drivers have finished their rest and relaxation, and are ready to get back to racing during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will start from P1, having secured his record-tying 68th career pole position. The last time Hamilton started a race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps from pole was in 2015, which also was the last year he won this race.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver will hope to repeat that feat this year, and chip away at Sebastian Vettel’s 14-point championship lead.

When: Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas