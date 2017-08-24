Fantasy Football Rankings 2017: Top 30 Wide Receivers In Your Draft

Wide receiver is the deepest position in fantasy football, and it’s important to take a good one early in your league’s draft because the NFL is a pass-heavy league.
With so many excellent choices in the first couple of rounds, it can be hard to determine which wideouts are the best to gamble on early. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place for advice.
Here are our top 30 wide receiver rankings for the upcoming fantasy football season.
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye Week: 9)
2016 Stats: 106 receptions, 1,284 yards, 12 TDs
Brown has posted at least 100 receptions, 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in four straight seasons. That’s the kind of consistency you need from a first-round fantasy draft pick.
2. Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 101 recs, 1,367 yards, 10 TDs
Beckham has tallied double-digit touchdowns with at least 1,300 receiving yards in all three of his pro seasons. There’s no reason to believe this production won’t continue, especially as he tries to earn a massive new contract.
3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 83 recs, 1,409 yards, 6 TDs
Jones’ touchdown total wasn’t impressive last season, but he’s the No. 1 WR for a top-tier quarterback in Matt Ryan and racks up a ton of yards.
4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye Week: 11)
2016 Stats: 96 recs, 1,321 yards, 12 TDs
Evans quadrupled his touchdown total from 2015 last season, and he should have another fantastic campaign in 2017. But the addition of veteran wideout DeSean Jackson could take a few targets away from the former Texas A&M star.
5. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals (Bye Week: 6)
2016 Stats: 66 recs, 964 yards, 4 TDs
Green missed six games last season and still almost hit the 1,000-yard mark. If healthy, he’s an elite fantasy wideout.
6. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (Bye Week: 11)
2016 Stats: 91 recs, 1,448 yards, 6 TDs
Hilton led the league in receiving yards despite Colts quarterback Andrew Luck not playing a full season. He should be a lock for another 1,000-plus yards, regardless of Luck’s availability.
7. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 92 recs, 1,137 yards, 9 TDs
Thomas enjoyed a fantastic rookie campaign and should be even more productive in his second season after the offseason departure of No. 1 wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The top target of Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a must-own.
8. Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys (Bye Week: 6)
2016 Stats: 50 recs, 796 yards, 8 TDs
Bryant missed three games last season and seven in 2015. That’s a bit of a concern, but when he’s on the field, there aren’t many receivers who are more reliable.
9. Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders (Bye Week: 10)
2016 Stats: 83 recs, 1,153 yards, 5 TDs
A leg injury that has kept Cooper out of some recent practices is a bit of a concern, but unless his condition worsens, Derek Carr’s No. 1 target is worth a second-round pick in your fantasy league.
10. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye Week: 10)
2016 Stats: 52 recs, 821 yards, 2 TDs
A fresh start away from Chicago might serve Jeffery well, and he’ll have a talented quarterback in Carson Wentz throwing him the ball. Expect Jeffery to at least triple his touchdown total from 2016.
11. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 97 recs, 1,257 yards, 14 TDs
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spreads the ball around pretty fairly among his receivers, but there’s no question his most trusted target is Nelson. His 2016 stats were even more impressive when you consider he was coming off a major knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2015 campaign.
12. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (Bye Week: 7)
2016 Stats: 78 recs, 954 yards, 4 TDs
Hopkins was among the most notable fantasy disappointments last season, but he’s still way too talented to let slip past the third round of your league’s draft.
13. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 90 recs, 1,083 yards, 5 TDs
Thomas’ touchdown total from last year was a concern, but he’s going to be targeted often as the Broncos’ top downfield threat.
14. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots (Bye Week: 9)
2016 Stats: 78 recs, 1,173 yards, 8 TDs
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t had a speedy, big-play wideout like Cooks since Randy Moss came to New England in 2007.
15. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 79 recs, 1,032 yards, 5 TDs
Sanders is among the best possession receivers in the league and a solid WR2 in PPR leagues.
16. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks (Bye Week: 6)
2016 Stats: 94 recs, 1,128 yards, 7 TDs
Baldwin set career highs in receptions and yards last season as Seattle’s top target in the passing game. He should have a similarly impressive 2017 campaign if Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is better protected by his offensive line.
17. Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders (Bye Week: 10)
2016 Stats: 89 recs, 1,003 yards, 8 TDs
Crabtree has rejuvenated his career in Oakland and is among the best WR2 options for owners in any type of fantasy league. He’s found the endzone 17 times over the past two seasons.
18. Terrelle Pryor Sr., Washington Redskins (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 77 recs, 1,007 yards, 4 TDs
Pryor established himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver on the league’s worst team last season. He should be even more productive with a quality quarterback in Kirk Cousins throwing to him.
19. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 73 recs, 883 yards, 6 TDs
Robinson’s yardage and touchdown totals declined significantly from 2015, but he’s still a very good low-end WR2 or high-end WR3, depending on your league’s scoring.
20. Golden Tate, Detroit Lions (Bye Week: 7)
2016 Stats: 91 recs, 1,077 yards, 4 TDs
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top target absolutely is worth owning. He’s not much of a touchdown threat, but three straight seasons of 90-plus receptions will make PPR league owners happy.
21. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 75 recs, 997 yards, 12 TDs
Adams enjoyed a breakout 2016 season and figures to remain a key part of Green Bay’s high-scoring offense.
22. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots (Bye Week: 9)
2016 Stats: 98 recs, 1,106 yards, 3 TDs
Edelman likely won’t give you a bunch of touchdowns, but he’s arguably the best possession receiver in the league, and that makes him a PPR star.
23. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye Week: 9)
2016 Stats: 6 recs, 63 yards, 0 TDs
Allen suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 last season and missed eight games in 2015. When healthy, he’s very productive, but his injury history makes him a risky option in your league’s draft.
24. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins (Bye Week: 11)
2016 Stats: 94 recs, 1,136 yards, 4 TDs
Back-to-back seasons with at least 90 catches and 1,000 yards make Landry a safe bet as a WR2 in most leagues.
25. Brandon Marshall, New York Giants (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 59 recs, 788 yards, 3 TDs
Marshall should see an uptick in his stats after leaving the struggling New York Jets and joining an excellent Giants receiving corps.
26. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals (Bye Week: 8)
2016 Stats: 107 recs, 1,023 yards, 6 TDs
Fitzgerald is past his prime, but his 2016 stats still ranked him among the top receivers in the league. It’s hard to imagine him declining much this season, even at age 33.
27. Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye Week: 9)
2016 Stats: N/A (suspended)
A season-long suspension derailed Bryant’s promising career, but he has been re-instated for the preseason. He’s worth gambling on if he’s reinstated for the regular season.
28. Sammy Watkins, Los Angeles Rams (Bye Week: 6)
2016 Stats: 28 recs, 430 yards, 2 TDs
Watkins becomes even more boom-or-bust after being traded to a Rams team with a rookie head coach and a second-year QB in Jared Goff. He’ll be the team’s No. 1 receiver, but there’s still a huge risk involved.
29. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye Week: 10)
2016 Stats: 61 recs, 593 yards, 6 TDs
A lot of Hill’s value came as a kick returner last season, but he figures to be the No. 1 target in the Chiefs’ passing game after the offseason departure of veteran wideout Jeremy Maclin.
30. Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins (Bye Week: 5)
2016 Stats: 67 recs, 847 yards, 7 TDs
Crowder set career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, and there’s no reason to doubt he’ll post similar numbers as part of one of the league’s deepest and most talented receiving corps.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP