Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Betting: Last-Minute Odds For Superfight

The eyes of the sports world will be fixated on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather takes on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in their much-anticipated bout.

Mayweather opened as a huge favorite, and he’s still expected to win rather easily, but most of the money has been coming in on McGregor. As a result, Mayweather’s odds went down to as much as -400 in some places.

Many people are hoping to bet a little and win a lot on McGregor, but the smart play is on Mayweather. Why? Well, he’s 49-0 and has a lifetime of boxing experience at his disposal, whereas McGregor is stepping into a realm he’s unfamiliar with.

Here are the last-minute odds for Mayweather vs. McGregor (via OddsShark).

Odds To Win: Mayweather -375, McGregor +285

Win By T/KO: Mayweather -140, McGregor +333

Win By Decision: Mayweather +250, McGregor +1400

First-Round Victory: Mayweather +1600, McGregor +1400

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images