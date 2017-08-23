Here’s The New Number Kyrie Irving Will Wear With Celtics After Trade

The Boston Celtics will look a whole lot different this fall.

The Celtics already had enjoyed a big summer before they struck a massive blockbuster trade Tuesday, acquiring All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick.

Irving coming to Boston means he’ll have to pick a new jersey number, as the No. 2 he wore in Cleveland is retired by the Celtics in honor of legendary coach and team president Red Auerbach. And judging by the Celtics’ Instagram account, Irving already has made his choice.

No. 11 is a logical choice for Irving, who wore No. 1 during his one college season at Duke. No. 1 also is retired in Boston in honor of franchise founder Walter Brown, but No. 11 became available when rookie Jayson Tatum, who wore the double-ones in NBA Summer League action, switched to the No. 0 jersey previously occupied by guard Avery Bradley.

Irving could be the best C’s player to wear No. 11 for quite some time — the most recent Celtic to don those digits was Evan Turner from 2014 to 2016. Other notable Boston players to suit up in No. 11 include Glen “Big Baby” Davis (2007-11), Dana Barros (1995-00), Sam Vincent (1985-87) and Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo (1978-79).

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images