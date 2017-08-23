LeBron James Has ‘Nothing But Respect’ For Kyrie Irving After Cavs-Celtics Trade

Kyrie Irving no longer is a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the star point guard was traded to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Irving reportedly asked to be traded a month ago due to a souring relationship with LeBron James, but after the deal was finalized, it didn’t appear James had any hard feeling toward his former sidekick. He proved that on Twitter when he asked fans to be respectful toward Irving.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

James and Irving led the Cavs to three consecutive NBA Finals, including coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Cavs acquired Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick in exchange for Irving.

The two teams will play on opening night in Cleveland on Oct. 17.

