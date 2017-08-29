Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes To Miss Rest Of Season; David Wright Shut Down

The 2017 season has been a disappointing one for the New York Mets, and even more bad news came to light Monday.

Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss the rest of the season, and third baseman David Wright has had his rehab assignment halted, per James Wagner of The New York Times.

Michael Conforto will receive 2nd opinion on shoulder tomorrow, per Mets. David Wright shut down w/ shoulder pain & will be examined in NYC. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) August 28, 2017

Cespedes, who has been battling a hamstring injury, was batting .292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI entering Monday, while Wright still hasn’t played a single game this year.

Injuries have been a major problem for the Mets in 2017. In addition to Cespedes and Wright, star pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey also have spent time on the disabled list.

The Mets are 57-73 in fourth place in the National League East. They advanced to the National League Wild Card Game last season, but it’s safe to say New York won’t be tasting postseason action this October.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images