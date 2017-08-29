Watch Christian Vazquez Give Red Sox Lead With Towering Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

Christian Vazquez has had a surprising offensive season for the Boston Red Sox, and the catcher tallied one of his biggest hits of the 2017 season Monday in Toronto.

The Red Sox were trailing the Blue Jays 3-2 in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre and were nine outs away from losing their fifth straight game.

But the Red Sox backstop came to plate with a runner on first and no outs against Danny Barnes, and Vazquez absolutely destroyed a fastball from the Blue Jays right-hander.

Vazquez’s fourth home run of the season was a no-doubt shot that landed in the second deck and gave Boston a one-run edge.

Christian Vazquez blasts a monster 2-run HR to put the Red Sox in front 4-3 pic.twitter.com/2iUy7VgxUZ — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) August 29, 2017

The young catcher continues to come through in the clutch for the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Griffith/USA TODAY Sports Images