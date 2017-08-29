Watch Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar Make Jaw-Dropping Catch Vs. Red Sox

The American League East is chalk full of talented center fielders from Jackie Bradley Jr. to Kevin Pillar, and the latter made what might be the “Catch of the Year” on Monday night.

The Toronto Blue Jays were leading the Boston Red Sox by a run in the sixth inning when Mookie Betts shot a line drive to right-center field that was ticketed for extra bases.

But Pillar had other ideas. The Blue Jays center fielder raced into the gap and laid out to make a ridiculous diving catch.

Take a look at the Gold-Glove caliber play below.

The reaction by Mookie Betts at the end of this catch by Kevin Pillar: pic.twitter.com/Md5BKww7qN — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 29, 2017

Wow.

Betts and Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman both were stunned at the catch, and frankly, we were too.

Thmbnail photo via Twitter