Michael Vick Is Hired By FOX Sports As NFL Analyst, Delays Coaching Career

Michael Vick is going from the sideline to the studio.

FOX Sports will announce Sunday it has hired the former NFL quarterback as a studio analyst, according to USA TODAY’s A.J. Perez. Vick will appear on FOX NFL Kickoff and FS1’s studio shows.

“I’m very excited,” Vick told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. “Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Fox Sports president of production and executive producer John Entz believes Vick can be a world-class analyst.

“He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst,” Entz said. “He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today’s current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers.”

Vick, 37, announced his retirement from the NFL in February after 13 seasons. He worked with the Kansas City Chiefs in recent weeks as a coaching intern but now has shifted his focus to broadcasting, albeit temporarily.

“Coaching will be part of my life that I engage in at some point, but right now isn’t the best timing for it,” Vick said. “I prayed about this decision, so I wouldn’t make an impulsive decision when it came to coaching vs. being a sports analyst. It’s in the same realm since I will be involved in football.”

Regardless of how Vick fares as a NFL broadcaster, he’ll probably continue to spend his life in the sport.

