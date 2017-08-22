NASCAR Driver Hilariously Swaps Roles With PR ‘Girl,’ Writes Press Release

One of the funniest drivers in NASCAR is someone who is far from a household name.

We’re talking, of course, about Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford.

DiBenedetto’s public-relations person, Ryan Ellis, has experience on all three NASCAR national series. But he took a year off from the racing grind, instead opting to earn a steady paycheck working for DiBenedetto, who races full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. However, the two went through a bit of a role swap Tuesday, as DiBenedetto wrote a bizarre — and hilarious — press release for Ellis, who’s about to get back behind the wheel.

Check it out below:

I wrote a press release for my PR person @ryanellisracing pic.twitter.com/TwkpcesDgV — Matthew DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) August 22, 2017

Despite the seemingly ludicrous nature of this tweet, Ellis really will compete in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America.

Excited to announce that I'll be driving the @SuperliteCars @BachtelEx #07 for SS Greenlight Racing this weekend at @roadamerica! I'm back! pic.twitter.com/kZ2PJYAF32 — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) August 22, 2017

We’re not sure what the funniest part about DiBenedetto’s press release was. It’s probably a toss up between the whole “PR girl” bit, or the flagrant dismissal of Road America’s whereabouts.

This isn’t the first time DiBenedetto has showed off his random sense of humor, as his recent parody of “Happy Gilmore” was — while painfully awkward — definitely hilarious.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images