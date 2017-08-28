NASCAR Rumors: Richard Petty Motorsports’ 2018 Plans ‘Still Undecided’

There currently are more unknowns than knowns regarding Richard Petty Motorsports’ 2018 plans.

RPM currently doesn’t know how many cars it will run in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next year, who will drive them, who will sponsor them nor what engines will be in them, according to Sports Business Daily. What’s more, it doesn’t even know where it will build its race cars, according to Motorsport.com.

The team’s current 78,000-square-foot shop at 112 Byers Creek Rd., Mooresville, N.C., recently was listed as available for lease starting December 2017.

“The building is up for lease at the end of the year. RPM chose not to sign the lease for next year,” a spokesperson told Motorsport.com. “Plans are still undecided for next year for the team, but they do know the building is too big for their needs.”

The biggest question regarding RPM’s 2018 plans surrounds its primary sponsor, Smithfield Foods. Its deal with Smithfield expires after this season, and the company has been looking to jump ship, with some linking it to the No. 10 at Stewart-Haas Racing. Should Richard Petty Motorsports fail to sign an extension, it reportedly could be sent into financial turmoil, and would be forced to find a new driver.

Aric Almirola is sponsored by Smithfield, so if the food company sponsors the No. 10 ride, Stewart Haas likely will put him behind the wheel, leaving the No. 43 seat up for grabs. As a result, many are speculating that Darrell Wallace Jr. could replace Almirola, rather than field a second car alongside him.

RPM’s deal with Ford also expires after 2017, leaving the door open for a switch to Chevrolet and a potential merger with Richard Childress Racing.

