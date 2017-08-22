NBA Rumors: Celtics Trying To Keep Jayson Tatum Out Of Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving reportedly could be a member of the Boston Celtics soon, but only if the C’s and Cleveland Cavaliers can agree on a deal that doesn’t involve a key young piece.

The Celtics and Cavs reportedly are engaged in trade talks that would send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and multiple first-round picks to Cleveland for Irving.

And ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday on Sportscenter that the Celtics are trying to find a way to acquire Irving without giving up rookie forward Jayson Tatum.

“The Celtics are working hard to find a deal that satisfies the Cavs without including Jayson Tatum,” Wojnarowski said. “Boston has tried to keep Tatum out of a deal. Cleveland long has coveted him. They had him at the top of their 2017 draft board.”

Cleveland reportedly has wanted a young star in any deal for Irving, but the C’s are reluctant to part with the talented scorer.

If the Celtics somehow can acquire Irving without surrendering Tatum or 2016 first-round pick Jaylen Brown, then they will add a top-five point guard without sacrificing their long-term future.

