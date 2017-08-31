NBA Twitter Had Jokes After Kyrie Irving Trade Finally Was Completed

After more than a week, the deal finally is done.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their megadeal Wednesday that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

And that last part is what all the hold up was about.

As you probably know, the deal hit a snag when the Cavs were alarmed by Thomas’ nagging right hip injury and demanded more compensation. And after a few days of posturing and negotiations, the 2020 second-round pick, which originally belonged to the Miami Heat, is what got the deal done.

And NBA Twitter, of course, had a field day with the final piece of the deal.

"IT's hip is trash. Give us Jayson Tatum." "Ugh fine….BOONK GANG here's a 2nd round pick" pic.twitter.com/EUxZSu4y2s — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 31, 2017

Cavs took the Celtics hostage and had their ransom paid in Applebee's gift cards https://t.co/jof5Xj2KjF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 31, 2017

*tl;dr of the last week* Altman: "Tatum or Brown – take it or leave it." Ainge: pic.twitter.com/an5etUMZIL — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) August 31, 2017

Hopefully the 2020 Heat 2nd rounder passes its physical. https://t.co/2w6mY1NJYY — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 31, 2017

THE BOSTON CELTICS FINALIZED THE KYRIE/IT TRADE BY FEDEXING A BOX FULL OF IMPORTED CHEETO DUST FROM THE FUTURE TO DAN GILBERT? — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) August 31, 2017

Danny Ainge when Cleveland asked for another pick to complete the Kyrie trade pic.twitter.com/BmDzjKpcdx — Nick Pastura (@DatDudeNickyP) August 31, 2017

DANNY AINGE WHEN THE CAVS ASKED HIM FOR THE 2ND ROUNDER IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/EXkdbA0nmB — Hal Jordan (@NO_TATS_B) August 31, 2017

I know there's a Celtics fan somewhere out there bitching that Danny Ainge gave up the 2020 Miami second instead of Boston's own second. 😂 https://t.co/rDaU0jVBnK — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 31, 2017

The real lesson here: Dickie V's never wrong. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 31, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images