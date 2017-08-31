NBA Twitter Had Jokes After Kyrie Irving Trade Finally Was Completed

After more than a week, the deal finally is done.
The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their megadeal Wednesday that will send Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2020 second-round pick.
And that last part is what all the hold up was about.
As you probably know, the deal hit a snag when the Cavs were alarmed by Thomas’ nagging right hip injury and demanded more compensation. And after a few days of posturing and negotiations, the 2020 second-round pick, which originally belonged to the Miami Heat, is what got the deal done.
And NBA Twitter, of course, had a field day with the final piece of the deal.
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP