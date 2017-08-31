New NASCAR Cup Features Depictions Of Every Track On Series’ Calendar

Ahead of the 2017 season, NASCAR’s premier national series got a new title sponsor, and with that, comes a new trophy.

With two races remaining before the playoffs begin, the sport’s governing body unveiled the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup on Thursday. The new trophy will be handed to the championship winner after the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and is far more interesting than the one it replaces.

Unlike the old Sprint Cup, which featured two checkered flags waving side-by-side, the Monster Energy Cup includes a thoughtful reminder of the journey the winning driver will have taken on their way to hoisting the hardware above their head. The upper portion of the Cup is adorned with the images of every track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series calendar.

The most coveted symbol of stock car supremacy. Introducing the @MonsterEnergy NASCAR Cup. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/te7wAEtTNW — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 31, 2017

Although a lot could happen between now and Nov. 19, every driver likely will have to fight to keep the trophy out of Martin Truex Jr.’s hands when the cars will head out on track at Homestead. The Furniture Row Racing driver currently has 35 playoff bonus points, which will carry over from round-to-round until he’s eliminated.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images