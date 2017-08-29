Red Sox Gain Ground On Yankees In American League East With Win Vs. Blue Jays

The Red Sox began their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a comeback win at Rogers Centre, and it wasn’t the only victory for Boston on Monday.

The New York Yankees lost to the Cleveland Indians on Monday night, and that loss combined with the Red Sox’s win increased Boston’s lead in the American League East to 3.5 games.

The Red Sox and Yankees will play in the Bronx this weekend.

