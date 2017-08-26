Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Looks To Right Ship For Boston

The Boston Red Sox will try to bounce back from back-to-back blowout losses when they face Baltimore on Saturday at Fenway Park, and they’ll turn to a former Oriole to get the job done.

Eduardo Rodriguez will have the ball for the Red Sox in the middle game of the division rivals’ series, and he has the chance to right the wrongs of Chris Sale and Rick Porcello, who were responsible for a 13-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians and a 16-3 loss to the Orioles, respectively. However, the left-hander likely will be hoping his defense is stronger than Friday’s, as they didn’t do Porcello any favors by committing five errors.

As for the lineup, Hanley Ramirez is back in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup after a night off Friday. Chris Young will move to left field and bat eighth, while Andrew Benintendi will slide over to center in the injured Jackie Bradley Jr.’s stead and bat third. Christian Vazquez also will take over the catching duties and bat ninth.

Here are both team’s lineups for Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. game.

RED SOX (73-55)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-3, 4.01 ERA)

ORIOLES (63-65)

Tim Beckham, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Chris Davis, 1B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Caleb Joseph, C

Craig Gentry, RF

Kevin Gausman, RHP (9-9, 5.25 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images