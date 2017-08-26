Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Live Stream: Watch Fight Online

The day sports fan have been waiting months for finally is here.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will square off Saturday night in one of the most anticipated boxing matches in recent history. Mayweather, the actual (and undefeated) boxer, is the overwhelming favorite over the UFC lightweight champion, but plenty of people will be tuning in to see a potential upset.

There are no free live streams for the fight, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but you can purchase it right here through NESN.com.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

Watch: UFC Pay-Per-View

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images