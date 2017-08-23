Rory McIlroy Explains What It’s Like To Golf With Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s tenure in office mostly has been spent on the golf course, and one PGA Tour star was in awe at what it was like to go 18 holes with the commander-in-chief.

Rory McIlroy took some heat earlier this year when he agreed to golf with Trump, but he claimed it was out of respect for the office and had nothing to do with politics.

McIlroy is preparing to defend his FedEx Cup title when the PGA Tour playoffs start Thursday, and he explained what it was like to hit the links with Trump in an interview at Yankee Stadium.

“I enjoyed my time with the president,” McIlroy told CBS News. “To just go there and soak in the whole environment, it’s pretty incredible, especially if you haven’t been to it before. Playing with the president of the United States, and just being around him, and he’s pointing out ‘if you look in the trees there’s a sharpshooter,’ It’s incredible.

“He said to me, ‘Rory this is the safest you’ll ever feel today, playing golf with me.”

But while Trump has been around the game of golf for a number of years, it appears he doesn’t find the bottom of the cup on every hole. When asked if Trump putts out, McIlroy admitted he doesn’t always finish out.

“He does play fast,” McIlroy said. “Sometimes not, sometimes he will give himself some putts, but that’s fine, he’s the president he can have that luxury.”

And we know that’s not the only rule Trump breaks on the course, as he’s been known to drive his golf cart onto the greens from time to time.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images