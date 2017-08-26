Tom Brady Posts Tribute To ‘Gladiator’ Julian Edelman After ACL Injury

The New England Patriots suffered a devastating loss during Friday night’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions, as wide receiver Julian Edelman tore his ACL during the first quarter of the contest and will miss the entire 2017 campaign.

The veteran wideout arguably is the greatest receiver in franchise history and has received an outpouring of support from current and former teammates. And while the Patriots have to figure out how to move on without the 31-year-old receiver, his quarterback isn’t forgetting about his favorite target.

Tom Brady posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday, touting Edelman as a “gladiator.”

Gladiator 💪🏼🐿🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, and made a key grab in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images