Twitter Hilariously Trolls Yankees’ Sprinting Bullpen In Brawl With Tigers

If you’re a fight fan, you’re probably impatiently waiting for Saturday’s superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. But don’t worry, the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are doing their part to provide the sports world with fisticuffs in the mean time.

During the sixth inning of Thursday’s game, the Yankees and Tigers engaged in a massive brawl after Miguel Cabrera threw punches at New York catcher Austin Romine. As is customary in baseball brawls, both benches cleared, but the Yankees bullpen particularly was eager to get to the scrum.

Several New York relief pitchers were seen sprinting through the outfield, which naturally ignited a hilarious reaction from the Twitter world.

When Jon Snow tells you to send a raven to Daenerys. pic.twitter.com/gg9jroGBfY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2017

When it's chicken nugget day and the lunch bell rings pic.twitter.com/75azckyc4B — Brian J. Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) August 24, 2017

When Happy Hour ends in 5 minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/WdokQFGWxF — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 24, 2017

Bullpen guys by the time they get to the brawl at home plate pic.twitter.com/NpPPFiZiY9 — Jacob (@jacobherbert) August 24, 2017

Relief pitchers rarely are in the spotlight, so it’s nice to see them grab headlines, for better or worse.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images