Twitter Hilariously Trolls Yankees’ Sprinting Bullpen In Brawl With Tigers

If you’re a fight fan, you’re probably impatiently waiting for Saturday’s superfight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. But don’t worry, the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are doing their part to provide the sports world with fisticuffs in the mean time.
During the sixth inning of Thursday’s game, the Yankees and Tigers engaged in a massive brawl after Miguel Cabrera threw punches at New York catcher Austin Romine. As is customary in baseball brawls, both benches cleared, but the Yankees bullpen particularly was eager to get to the scrum.
Several New York relief pitchers were seen sprinting through the outfield, which naturally ignited a hilarious reaction from the Twitter world.
Relief pitchers rarely are in the spotlight, so it’s nice to see them grab headlines, for better or worse.
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images
