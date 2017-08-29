Watch Potential 2018 No. 1 Pick Marvin Bagley III Dominate Duke Scrimmage

Marvin Bagley III looks ready for the bright lights.

Duke landed a huge recruit when Bagley, the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class, committed to the Blue Devils and chose to reclassify for the 2017 season Aug. 14.

Bagley recently scrimmaged with his new teammates and it certainly looks like he’ll fit right in with the talented Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who is predicted by many to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NBA Draft, showed a versatile arsenal of offensive moves, including a 3-point jump shot and a lethal hook shot.

Take a look at Bagley’s highlights from the Duke scrimmage.

Bagley is part of a talented incoming class in college basketball that includes Michael Porter Jr. and DeAndre Ayton, but he is expected to be the cream of the crop, as evidenced by this video and his showing in the Drew League.

Duke fans should enjoy Bagley for his lone season in Durham, N.C.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images