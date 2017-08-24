Why Skip Bayless Believes Celtics Won Kyrie Irving Trade With Cavs

The Boston Celtics are going to the NBA Finals this season, according to Skip Bayless.

The Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. It’s a move that could work out for both sides, but Bayless explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes the Celtics now are the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

“The Boston Celtics won this trade, just the way they’re going to win the Eastern Conference next year,” Bayless declared before labeling the trade a “historic acquisition” for Boston.

"The Boston Celtics won this trade just the way they're going to win the Eastern Conference next year." — @RealSkipBayless RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/njkcP88X5u — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 23, 2017

It’s certainly rare to see two intraconference rivals execute a trade that seemingly makes both teams better. Yet that’s what happened Tuesday, and while there are several things that could determine which team ultimately “wins” the trade, it’s obvious the Celtics landed a game-changer in Irving.

