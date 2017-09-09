2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Regular Season Finale At Richmond Online

The final race of The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season is here, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

This has the potential to be one of the crazier races of the season. With so many drivers needing wins to earn a spot in the playoffs, there should be no shortage of daring moves on the 3/4-mile oval in Richmond, Va. Add in the always unpredictable nature of short-track racing, and Saturday’s race has all the makings of a classic.

Still, all eyes are on Dale Earnhardt Jr., who’s competing in his final Cup race at Richmond.

Here’s how to watch the Richmond race online:

When: Saturday, Sep. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images