49ers Vs. Seahawks: Odds, Picks, Analysis For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

San Francisco 49ers at (-12.5) Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Mike: Seahawks. I still think the 49ers will be improved, but I guess it’s going to take some time, which makes a Week 2 matchup in Seattle terrifying for the Niners. Sure, Seattle’s offensive line is a mess, but I could see a 20-3 or 23-10 game here.

Ricky: 49ers. The 49ers still stink. Brian Hoyer is their starting quarterback, for crying out loud. So this pick is based entirely on my suspicions about the Seahawks’ offense, which might not score enough points to cover this hefty spread. I hope you like punts.

Andre: 49ers. The over-under is 43, which means the Seahawks are projected to win by an estimated score of 28-15. If the 49ers have any strength, it’s on defense, and the Seahawks’ offensive line isn’t doing Russell Wilson many favors. The Seahawks win, but the 49ers are able to get to Wilson and keep it relatively close.

