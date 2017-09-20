Anton Khudobin Beats Red Wings As Bruins’ Backup Goalie Competition Heats Up

The Boston Bruins improved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Anton Khudobin, presumably the frontrunner for the team’s backup goalie job, made 20 saves in the victory.

The backup netminder position is one of the most interesting roster battles in training camp, and NESN’s Andy Brickley gave his impression of Khudobin’s latest performance in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.