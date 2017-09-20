Red Sox, Jackie Bradley Jr. Couldn’t Ask For Much More In Win Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox won yet another extra-inning game Tuesday, and it wouldn’t have happened without Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox center fielder scored Boston’s only run when he scampered home on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Sox a 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

But before that, Bradley potentially saved the game in the fifth inning.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis ripped a shot that looked like it would go over the fence to give Baltimore the lead, but Bradley made a leaping catch to rob Davis of a home run and keep the game scoreless.

To hear Bradley discuss the catch and the win, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images