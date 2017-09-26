A’s’ Bruce Maxwell Receives Standing Ovation In First Game After Kneeling During Anthem

Oakland, Calif., apparently has taken Bruce Maxwell’s protest well.

The Oakland Athletics catcher received a standing ovation Monday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in his first game since his high-profile protest against racial injustice. Maxwell on Saturday became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but he hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 20 because he was in concussion protocol.

Maxwell finally returned to the diamond Monday night, and the crowd greeted him warmly. Here’s the mom

Maxwell's first AB since kneeling. Cheer was as good as any #Athletics batter tonight. pic.twitter.com/giMNj1vQvl — Kalama Hines (@HINESight_2020) September 26, 2017

Here’s why the crowd’s greeting surprised Maxwell, according to MLB.com’s Jane Lee.

Maxwell on crowd's overwhelmingly positive reaction tonight: pic.twitter.com/E2lONG9YNr — Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) September 26, 2017

There truly is no place like home.

