A’s’ Bruce Maxwell Receives Standing Ovation In First Game After Kneeling During Anthem

by on Tue, Sep 26, 2017 at 10:00AM
Oakland, Calif., apparently has taken Bruce Maxwell’s protest well.

The Oakland Athletics catcher received a standing ovation Monday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in his first game since his high-profile protest against racial injustice. Maxwell on Saturday became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but he hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 20 because he was in concussion protocol.

Here’s why the crowd’s greeting surprised Maxwell, according to MLB.com’s Jane Lee.

