Patriots Apologize For Charging For Tap Water During Week 3 Scorcher

Fans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday who needed a break from the heat got a rude awakening when they headed to the concession stands.

The New England Patriots played the Houston Texans on an unseasonably warm day during their Week 3 matchup, as highs in Foxboro, Mass., hit 86 degrees. The stadium doubled its inventory of water bottles for the day, per The Boston Globe, but it still wound up not being enough.

The concession stands were forced to use soda cups for tap water, but they charged $4.50 for it.

We are being told at the Patriots Game today when it's 90 that we have to pay $4.50 for tap water when they have run out of bottled water — Al Curtis (@alcurtis48) September 24, 2017

Patriots fans obviously weren’t happy, and on Monday, team spokesperson Stacey James apologized on behalf of the club.

“We apologize,” James said, per The Globe. “That should not have happened. It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

It’s unclear at this point whose call it was to sell the tap water.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images