Bengals Fan Throws Hat At Andy Dalton After Brutal Game Vs. Ravens

Andy Dalton was horrible during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 20-0 home loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and Bengals fans let him hear it.

While exiting the field after throwing for just 170 yards with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, Dalton was jeered heavily by the Bengals fans still in attendance. One fan even went so far as to throw a hat at Dalton as he entered the tunnel. Watch the quarterback’s ugly sendoff in the video below:

Here's why Andy Dalton runs off… One fan: "You suck."

Another throws hat at Dalton.

Another fan yells: "I want Carson back." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/uAHDcNImMu — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 10, 2017

Listen, Dalton is no Tom Brady, but he’s certainly better than a lot of quarterbacks playing in the NFL right now.

Still, the Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since Dalton arrived in Cincinnati, and the team’s fans understandably are growing restless with a franchise that remains mired in mediocrity.

